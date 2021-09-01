Born January 17, 1947 in Hanford to Thomas Roblero Garcia and Emily Sena Garcia.
Tom passed away May 18, 2021 in Odessa, Texas. He was diagnosed with cancer in January shortly after moving there in December of 2020.
Tom lived most of his life in Hanford, graduating from Hanford High Class of 1964. He also graduated from Fresno State with a B.S. degree in accounting.
Tom served in the U.S. Navy and was stationed in Viet Nam twice, Da Nang and aboard the Coral Sea carrier. After his military service, Tom became a CPA while living in San Diego and Los Angeles.
In 1989 he was employed with World Wide Sires as their CFO until his retirement in 2013. While working there Tom and his family had the opportunity to travel to many countries.
Tom is survived by his wife of almost 53 years, Evelyn Garcia of Odessa, Texas. his son Tommy Garcia, his daughters Ava and Madison Garcia. Tom is also survived by a daughter Martha Kohnke, her husband Travis and their daughters Penelope and Abigail. Tom is also survived by his sisters Margie Kandle and Alice Coale. Many nieces, nephews and cousins as well as many close friends he considered family.
Tom will be remembered by his family and friends for his calm disposition, generosity, and fun witty ways. He was always thinking and planning and he loved life.
He will be missed. A private memorial was held earlier in Hanford.
