A bright light went out in the world when Thomas James Hewitt passed away peacefully at home on April 2, 2020.
Tom was born in Grand Forks, ND on November 7, 1941 to Olton and Ruby Hewitt. The family moved to Salt Lake City, UT where Tom was raised and later graduated from Westminster College with a degree in Education. He married Bonnie Dawes, his high school sweetheart, and began his career in education teaching at risk youth in Salt Lake City.
In 1968, Tom and Bonnie moved to Hanford, CA where he taught Special Ed at Woodrow Wilson School. He was encouraged to become a principal, so he went on to complete a Masters Degree in Administration from CSU Fresno and spent the next 32 years working to make a difference and positively impact the lives of students and staff in Lemoore and Stratford Schools. He retired in 2010 to Paso Robles, CA where he was active in the Atascadero United Methodist Church.
Tom was a precious gem of a person who was unusually kind and thoughtful. He exhibited a genuine concern and tender compassion for all people, and was quick to lend a helping hand or an encouraging word. He was a great listener and an effective mentor who positively impacted the lives of countless people. He had a tremendous sense of humor, which he consistently used to brighten peoples days. His optimism, guidance and love will be greatly missed. Tom is deeply missed by his wife of 55 years Bonnie Hewitt of Paso Robles; His daughter Jeanne Brooks (Brent) of Sheridan, WY; His son Jim Hewitt (Lisa) of Novi, MI; His brother Glenn Hewitt (Leila) of Greeley, CO; His twin brother Paul Hewitt (Leora) of Salt Lake City, UT; his sister Patti Baer (Alvin) of Pleasanton, CA; His grandchildren Katelynn, Quinton; William and Madison and many other family members and friends.
A "Celebration of Life" is planned for Tom on June 26 at the Kings Country Club. Please email Bonnie at
thewitt2480@icloud.com for details and reservations.
Donations in memory of Tom may be made to: Children's Storybook Garden
P.O. Box 363
Hanford, CA 93232
