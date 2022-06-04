Tom Murchie passed away on May 16th at the age of 96. Tom grew up in Merced, graduated from Merced High and joined the US Navy immediately after graduating. He was stationed in the Philippines, serving in the last months of WWII. After his service, he graduated from Fresno State University. He moved to the Bay Area where he worked as a safety engineer. It was there that he met Vi and they married in 1956.
Tom and Vi moved to Hanford with their two small children when the Armstrong Rubber plant opened in 1962. He later worked for Industrial Indemnity before retiring. He served as a volunteer fireman in Hanford from 1966-1992 when they moved to Orange Cove.
Throughout his years in Orange Cove and later in Visalia, Tom was a member of Lions Club, American Legion and Christ Lutheran Church. He never shied away from giving of his time, including volunteering at Habitat for Humanity until he was 90. He always enjoyed his summers at the family cabin at Huntington Lake and made numerous friendships from those years.
He was preceded in death by Vi, his wife of 61 years.
He is survived by his son Steve Murchie and his wife Claire; his daughter Kim Christensen and her husband Eric; his sisters Sally Willson, Joan Jarrett, and Sandie Monier.
The family will have a private memorial at a later date. Those who wish to honor his memory may donate to Tulare County Habitat for Humanity or the Central Valley Honor Flight.