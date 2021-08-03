Thomas Bruce McColl, 70, of Lemoore passed away peacefully in his sleep on July 15, 2021. Tom was born in Hanford, CA on May 19, 1951 to the late Bruce and Maurine McColl. He attended school in Lemoore, graduating from LHS in 1970.
Tom worked for several years as a clerk at Lincoln Market then Food King in Lemoore. He volunteered at the Soup Kitchen at the Episcopal Church in Hanford for many years and made many friends there. He was a long time member of the Lemoore Kiwanis Club and a longtime member of South Valley Community Church. He was a well-liked member of the community and was always willing to help anyone who needed it. His calling was helping elderly folks or almost anyone who asked; he was a very caring and compassionate man.
He is survived by a sister and brother-in-law, Susan and Duane Vaughn, a niece, Shelley Norris (Chris), a nephew Jason Vaughn (Kristi) and several great-nieces and nephews all of Lemoore.
Visitation will be at Phipps-Dale Funeral Chapel on Thursday, August 5, 2021, from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. A Memorial Service will be on Friday, August 6, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. at South Valley Community Church in Lemoore.
