Thomas (Tom) Allen Grube passed away on October 31st, 2021. He is survived by his wife Maestella Grube, his son Edward Grube, and brother Tim Grube. He is also survived by his granddaughter Alyssa Grube, and daughter in-law Molly Grube.
Tom was born in Cambridge Springs, PA on June 8th, 1957. He joined the Navy in 1975 and became a Photographer's Mate (PH), went on several tours of duty across the Pacific, and the West Coast. He met his wife Maestella Aguilar while stationed at Fleet Air Photo Lab Cubi Point, Republic of Philippines, and they were married for over 40 years. Tom retired from the Navy as a Senior Chief in 2002, after spending 27 years in the Navy. He then later attended West Hills College to earn his Associates Degree, and continued working at the Lemoore Naval Air Station until 2021.
Tom was an avid sports fan, and loved to watch the Pittsburgh Steelers play football. An avid photographer; collecting cameras and taking photos; both digital and on film. He was also a music fan, and liked listening to Jimmy Buffett and several other folk country musicians. He enjoyed playing golf and riding his Triumph Motorcycle in his earlier years.
Most recently Tom loved spending time traveling to the Philippines, relaxing on the beach and watching the sunset on the Pacific. He had a quick wit, and a great sense of humor. He was a loving and supportive husband, father, and grandfather, and will be greatly missed. With heavy Hearts, his family mourns his passing.
Family, friends, and fellow sailors are welcome to send flowers or condolences. A Visitation will be held on Saturday, November 13th from 3:00 6:00 P.M. at Phipps-Dale Funeral Chapel. A Vigil will be held on Saturday at 6:00 P.M. Arrangements under the direction of the Phipps-Dale Funeral Home in Lemoore.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.