Teresa Nicole Phillips (Guecho) was born on a warm summer afternoon on August 17, 1988, to Maria (Ricardo) and Michael Guecho, Sr. She was the middle of three children. Her older sister Sonia Guecho (Toste) and younger brother Michael Guecho Jr.
Even with being the middle child, she was never lost in translation. Out of the three, she was a kind soul, easygoing, and never was one to hold a grudge. She attended Kings River- Hardwick Elementary, where she sang in choir and bells. She also attended Hanford and Lemoore High Schools graduating class of 2006. She participated in color guard, clubs and enjoyed school dances.
Teresa always puts other's needs first. She had a bubbly personality with a contagious smile. Everyone knew her as a sweetheart. She wanted everyone to do well, to be their biggest cheerleader.
Growing up and well into adulthood, her favorite season was fiesta season. Summer was about Portuguese celebrations, dancing with friends, socializing with like-minded individuals, and eating her favorite food was the best. Most people who knew Teresa have a fun memory or two of her at the celebrations. She loved her culture and dancing Portuguese music. Her favorite artist was Chico Avila, and she would dance all night long to his music. She was the light in the room and made everyone around her smile.
Teresa met the love of her life, Paul, in 2017. He understood her and loved her passion for life. She didn't see his special needs, and he didn't see her corks. The two married in February of 2018 and spent the happiest two years of her life blissfully married. They honeymooned in Mexico, and Teresa felt like a princess.
But Teresa's health issues loomed, and she felt that her best option for a long, healthy life was weight loss surgery. Shortly after the surgery, Teresas' health declined, and Paul no longer was able to care for her. Even with their marriage ending, Teresa loved and cherished Paul until the day she died.
In the last year of her life, she was surrounded by those who loved her most. Her mother took care of her everyday needs as well as her friend and sister-in-law Jody. She looked forward to the afternoon when her nephews would come over after school. Teresa never had any children of her own but loved being their tia.
On June 5, 2021, at 12:53 pm, Teresa passed peacefully with her mother at her side. She left a hole in the family that will never be replaced.
Teresa is survived by her mother and stepfather Maria and Manuel Ricardo, brother and sister-in-law Michael and Jody Guecho; sister and brother-in-law, Sonia and Jared Toste nephews Jerrith, Chance and Holden Toste; grandparents Alice and Joe Azevedo; grandparents Maria and John Bettencourt.
She is preceded in death by her father, Michael Guecho Sr; grandfathers Joe Guecho and Valdemar Borges; great-grandmother Alice Nunes, uncles Joaquin, Joe and Frank Guecho, aunt Maria Guecho, cousin Trenton Davis-Guecho, and nephew Maddox Toste.
Services are as follows; rosary at St. Brigid Catholic Church Wednesday, June 16, 2021, at 6:00 p.m and celebration of life on Thursday, June 17, 2021, at 9:30 a.m at Koinonia Church, both in Hanford.
