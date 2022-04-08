Beloved Sister, Mother and Grandmother Teresa Leona Garcia passed away peacefully in her sleep on April 4, 2022. Teresa was born to her parents Lawrence Rodriguez and Lydia Goldie Barrios both of Lemoore on March 31, 1958.Teresa is the eldest to 4 brothers. Teresa has lived in the Lemoore area all her life. Teresa is a Tribal Elder from the Santa Rosa Rancheria Tachi-Yokut Tribe. She worked as a cashier at the South Gate Bingo Palace in 1983 Now Known as the Tachi Palace Hotel and Casino along side her best friend Kathy Rodriguez, who years later on became her sister-in-law. Shortly there after Teresa met the love of her life Domingo Garcia and had a daughter and she became a stay at home mom. During her time she loved to travel to the coast, Las Vegas, tend to her garden and pets. Teresa was also known for her cooking, She loved cooking at the Santa Rosa Days Pow Wows making what she loved the most Indian Tacos and Frybread. She then became known as the Indian Taco Queen anyone knew where to go because her lines were long with 30-45 minute waits. She loved to feed the people to keep them happy.
Teresa was survived by her only daughter Teresa Garcia II and her husband Emmanuel Garcia Sr. Three grandchildren Emmanuel Garcia Jr, Christopher Garcia, and Yazzylynn Garcia. Two Brothers Jamie Rodriguez and his wife Kathy Rodriguez and Timmy Rodriguez and his wife Tess Rodriguez and many aunts and uncles, cousins and nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death from most recent her brother Larry Rodriguez her younger brother, her parents and her husband Domingo Garcia.
Services as follows April 12, 2022 Viewing from 5:30 7:00 pm at Phipps Dale in Lemoore. April 13, 2022 Rosary and Mass at 10:00 a.m. St. Peter's Church in Lemoore. Burial to follow at the Lemoore Cemetery.