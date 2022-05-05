Ted M. Hernandez Sr. passed away on April 7th, 2022. At 97 years old, he was a man full of tremendous history and great wisdom.
He was born June 10th, 1924 in Los Angeles. During elementary school, his family relocated to Hanford and later he attended Hanford High where he participated in football, basketball, and his favorite sport, baseball; leading to him playing in an adult league after graduation.
While on a double date in high school, he met the love of his life, Mary Ortiz. She was actually supposed to be his friend's date, but he was so smitten by her that he stole her away for himself. In 1943, he made her his bride. They had 3 children and were happily married for 70 years.
Ted was a World War II Veteran, who served in the Navy at Pearl Harbor at age 17. His first assignment was on the ship USS Neshoba APA-216, followed by deployment on the Destroyer, USS Bradford DD-545, where he was active in war battles as a gunner.
After the war in 1956, Ted's love of baseball led him to become a coach to many of the local boys in Hanford. He was also an active member of a Veteran's club called "The Military Order of the House". Every year, the club hosted a huge Christmas party, complete with gifts for the children delivered by Santa, food, and games. Ted loved being in charge of the piñata, and made it his job every year without fail. He also enjoyed time with his family and made a tradition of taking them camping or to Santa Cruz every year.
Ted was a hard-working man, employed by McMann's Furniture as a Shipping and Receiving Clerk by day, while bartending at the famous Rubalcava's Restaurant by night (with an occasional shift at the 120 Club when they needed extra help). He was well known for making the "best margaritas in town", as well as his own specialty drink called "The Coco-Hernando". He was also a force to be reckoned with playing dice at the bar.
Ted was very good with his hands and could fix just about anything. After retiring, Ted enjoyed building bird houses and working in the yard with Mary. Most recently, he could always be seen sitting outside in his driveway and waving to friends passing by in cars.
Those that knew Ted adored him for his sense of humor and quick wit. He always knew the best jokes and never failed to make us laugh. Whether he was drawing mustaches on our pictures, playing pranks, or telling a historic story from when he was young, it was never a dull moment when Ted was around. We are so blessed to have had such an iconic man as the pillar of our family for so many years. We love you, Ted Hernandez and we are proud to have been able to call you Dad & Papa.
Ted was preceded in death by his wife, Mary and son, Ted Jr. Also, by his brothers Cruz, Ralph, and Jess Hernandez, sisters, Katherine and Jenny Hernandez and Frances Valencia.
He is survived by daughters Helen Rogers and Betty Trimble. Grandchildren: Shirley Pope, Jackie Trimble, Dr. Teddi Lynn and husband Dr. Dustin Tubre, Tyler Hernandez and fiancée Stephanie. Great-Grandchildren: Kevin and wife Natalie Pope and Kourtnee Pope, Frankie Paige and husband Russell Aguinaldo, Ryenne Trimble, Octavia and Castiel Hernandez. Great-Great-Grandchildren: Talon and Kaycen Pope.
Services will be held at People's Funeral Chapel on Monday May 9 with Visitation at 5pm and Rosary at 6pm. Tuesday May 10 Mass at St. Brigid's Church will take place at 10am and immediately following will be a gathering of family and friends at the Fraternal Hall in Hanford.
A special thanks to: Dr. Nelson Rodriguez, Dr. Bahli from Kaiser Permanente, Sequoia DaVita Dialysis and an extra expression of gratitude to American Ambulance.
Family and Friends are invited to view Ted's legacy at www.peoplesfuneralchapel.com and write condolences.
