Suzanne Wilson was born on October 6, 1965 to Parents Bill and Geri Colvin. After putting up a brave and strong fight, she lost her battle with cancer on May, 14 2022.
Suzanne had many accomplishments in her life, despite setbacks and hard times she became an LVN and worked for many years in the mental health industry, until the time she became an accomplished author and was able to write full time. She loved to travel and visited many States with Bandera, Texas being her most favorite destination. Although she never worked as one, she also went through and passed Firefighter Training. She played Roller Derby for a couple years as well as refereed.
Suzanne is survived by her three children, three grandchildren, mother, three sisters and one brother.
Predeceased by her father whom she loved dearly. She was a devoted mother and Nana. A loving sister, and daughter, loved greatly by her numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. She was an amazing soul, who'll be dearly missed by all who knew her.
A Celebration of life will be held at 10 a.m. - 1pm on Friday June 3rd , at Koinonia Church 12536 Hanford Armona Rd Learning Center Auditorium