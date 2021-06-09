Susanna E. Berg.jpg

Susanna E. Berg, 81, of Lemoore, California passed away on Monday, May 17, 2021 at Clovis Community Hospital.

Born on October 16, 1939 in Monaca, Pennsylvania, Susanna was the daughter of the late Albert C. and Anna L. Antoline. She was a Navy wife, seamstress, and the former owner of Susanna's Alterations. Susanna was also a skilled cake decorator.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Thomas L. Berg and daughter, Jeanette Marie Berg-Broder.

Susanna will be missed by her children; Tamara Welch, Thomas E. (Ann) Berg and her grandchildren; Peter (Alexis) Broder, Sarah (Donnie) Welch-Piper, and Christopher Berg; Susanna is also survived by two sisters and two brothers.

A service will be held for Susanna on Tuesday, June 15th at 9:30 am at Holy Family Catholic Church in Kingsburg followed by a private family inurnment at Lemoore Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Susanna's name to Holy Family Catholic Church.

