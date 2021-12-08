Susana Russell, 59, of Hanford passed away on November 30, 2021 surrounded by her loved ones.
She was born in Uvalde, Texas to Ambrocio and Juanita Espinoza on March 18, 1962. Susie worked for the State of California for 29 years, retiring in 2017. Susie was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. Her greatest joy was spending time with her grandchildren. She loved visiting her brothers and sisters and devoted her time and energy in helping others in time of need. After retirement she enjoyed working with the Cali Strike Team working long hours ensuring that the firefighters and personnel were fed and clothes were washed.
She is preceded in death by her father.
Susie is survived by her mother, Juanita Espinoza, spouse, Greg Russell, 3 children, Ronnie (Erica) Leal, Laura Leal, David Leal, 5 grandchildren, Devin Leal, Makenna Leal, Damien Reyes, Noah Reyes, and Ty Leal, 6 sisters and 3 brothers; Geneva (Roy) Reyes, Tony Espinoza, Irene Espinoza, Marisela (Rick)Martinez, Leticia (Nick) Rodriguez, Silvia (Dave) Speer, Mary Ellen (Brad) Farr, Eddie (Gloria) Espinoza and Armando (Sandra) Espinoza. She is also survived by 22 nieces and 29 nephews.
Visitation for Susie will take place on Friday, December 17, 2021, at 1PM at Whitehurst McNamara Funeral Home in Hanford. A funeral service will take place at 3pm also at the funeral home. Interment will be private.
“Our hearts break at this loss.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.