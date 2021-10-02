Susan Jensen, 75, passed away on September 18, 2021 at her home in Visalia, CA. She spent her last few days surrounded by loving family and friends.
Susan was born in Kingsburg, CA to Faye and Chester Anderson on May 18, 1946. She attended high school in Kingsburg and married Donald Jensen of Easton, CA on February 26, 1965. She attended Fresno City College and graduated with her bachelors and masters degrees from Fresno State University. She taught English at various colleges and spent the majority of her teaching career at the College of the Sequoias. She was a strong advocate for higher education, whether it be a traditional college education or learning a skilled trade.
Susan is survived by her husband of 56 years, Donald Jensen, her son Brian Jensen and wife Sue, her daughter Donna Graville and husband Steven and her daughter Marlaine Jensen. Her grandchildren are Henry Jensen, Rose Jensen and Gabriel Graville.
The family will be holding a celebration of life for family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, the Jensen family wishes to provide a College of the Sequoias scholarship for skilled trades students in Susan's memory. Remembrances in Susan's honor may be sent to:
COS Foundation
915 S. Mooney Blvd.
Visalia, CA 93277
Susan Jensen Memorial
or by donating online at COS.edu/Foundation, and indicating Susan's name.
Services have been entrusted to Salser & Dillard Creighton Chapel. Memorial Tributes and condolences may be offered by logging onto www.salseranddillard.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.