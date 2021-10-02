Susan Jensen.jpg

Susan Jensen, 75, passed away on September 18, 2021 at her home in Visalia, CA. She spent her last few days surrounded by loving family and friends.

Susan was born in Kingsburg, CA to Faye and Chester Anderson on May 18, 1946. She attended high school in Kingsburg and married Donald Jensen of Easton, CA on February 26, 1965. She attended Fresno City College and graduated with her bachelors and masters degrees from Fresno State University. She taught English at various colleges and spent the majority of her teaching career at the College of the Sequoias. She was a strong advocate for higher education, whether it be a traditional college education or learning a skilled trade.

Susan is survived by her husband of 56 years, Donald Jensen, her son Brian Jensen and wife Sue, her daughter Donna Graville and husband Steven and her daughter Marlaine Jensen. Her grandchildren are Henry Jensen, Rose Jensen and Gabriel Graville.

The family will be holding a celebration of life for family and friends.

In lieu of flowers, the Jensen family wishes to provide a College of the Sequoias scholarship for skilled trades students in Susan's memory. Remembrances in Susan's honor may be sent to:

COS Foundation

915 S. Mooney Blvd.

Visalia, CA 93277

Susan Jensen Memorial

or by donating online at COS.edu/Foundation, and indicating Susan's name.

Services have been entrusted to Salser & Dillard Creighton Chapel. Memorial Tributes and condolences may be offered by logging onto www.salseranddillard.com.

