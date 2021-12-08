Steward Z. Storms of Lemoore passed away at home at the age of 89. Steward was born to Z A and Myrtle Storms in Hoffman, OK. Steward joined the Air Force and then the Navy eventually retiring from the Navy. Steward has lived in Lemoore since 1971.
Steward is survived by his wife of 70 years Patricia Storms, 4 children: Patrick Dale Storms of LA, David M. Storms of AL, Patricia G. Amos of KY and India L. Hill of TX, 25 grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren, 2 siblings: Johnny Storms and Malinda Boothe both of AZ. Steward was preceded in death by his son Steward Storms in 1955.
A Graveside Service will be held on Friday, December 10 at 10:00 A.M. and Bakersfield National Cemetery.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.