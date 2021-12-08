Storms Paper.jpg

Steward Z. Storms of Lemoore passed away at home at the age of 89. Steward was born to Z A and Myrtle Storms in Hoffman, OK. Steward joined the Air Force and then the Navy eventually retiring from the Navy. Steward has lived in Lemoore since 1971.

Steward is survived by his wife of 70 years Patricia Storms, 4 children: Patrick Dale Storms of LA, David M. Storms of AL, Patricia G. Amos of KY and India L. Hill of TX, 25 grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren, 2 siblings: Johnny Storms and Malinda Boothe both of AZ. Steward was preceded in death by his son Steward Storms in 1955.

A Graveside Service will be held on Friday, December 10 at 10:00 A.M. and Bakersfield National Cemetery.

