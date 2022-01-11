Steven Ross Stinger, 74, of Lemoore, CA. passed away on January 7th, 2022 after a long battle with cancer.
Steve was born on October 31, 1947 to Hattie and Ross Stinger in Pocatello, ID. After graduating from Capital High in Boise, ID. in 1966, he went on to serve a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the California Mission from 1966-1968.
Steve married the love of his life, Sandra Taylor Simmons, in 1974 while attending Brigham Young University. He graduated in 1973 with his Bachelors degree and 1978 with his Masters degree. Steve served for 12 years active duty in the US Army and US Army reserves for over 20 years. Steve and Sandy had 6 children.
Steve was a hard worker and was determined to provide for his family and give them the life he felt they deserved. His family meant more to him than anything else in this world, something he often mentioned. He was unendingly proud of his children and even more so his grandchildren.
Anyone who knew Steve knew that he was the most loving son, brother, husband, and father that a family could ask for. Steve was predeceased by his mother, Hattie, and father Thomas Ross. He is survived by his wife Sandra, his 6 children: Justin, Sterling, Damon, Tommy, Becky, Shelly, their spouses, and 22 grand children.
Steve left this earthly life with a strong belief in the truth of and testimony of the Gospel of Jesus Christ. He knew and loved his Savior and his Heavenly Father. He had faith that his family is forever and that he will be reunited with them after this life.
The family requests that all flowers and notes are sent to Phipps-Dale Mortuary 420 W. D St. Lemoore CA. 93245. There will be a funeral service as shown below.
Funeral Service for Steven R. Stinger
Saturday January 15, 2021
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
800 Hanford Armona Road
Lemoore CA 93245
Viewing 9:30am
Funeral service 11am
Luncheon for all in attendance to follow graveside service
