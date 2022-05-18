Steven Fambrough, born November 21, 1959, went home to the arms of our Lord on May 5, 2022. Steve will be joining in Heaven his parents, Joseph Fisher Fambrough and Annie Pearl Solomon-Fambrough, along with his niece Danielle, nephew Kevin, and great-nephew Oliver, Jr., big brothers Willie and Joseph, sisters Sylvia and JoAnn. He is survived by a slue of nieces, nephews, as well as great nieces and nephews, siblings Charles, Danny, Maggie, Betty, Victor, Janice, Frances, and girlfriend, Terri.
Steve was a magnetic personality, known as a fierce protector of his large but tight-knit family. Though he was more of a lover than a fighter, he was also known to be a specialist in martial arts, having mastered the “chakos”, or nunchucks. He had asthma but that didnt stop him from being an athlete who also excelled in track, football, and basketball.
Steve was a hard worker, but somehow still found the time to keep his vehicles immaculate inside and out, learning the tricks of the trade from his stint at a car detailer. People say, “eighty percent of success is showing up.” Well, that quote more than applies to our Beloved Uncle Steve, who, although He's lived all over the US, still found a way to make it to more get togethers than any of us. Unc was that face at the family reunion, holiday celebration, wedding, summer cookout, etc. that we are all still going to be looking out for.
Speaking of cooking, Uncle Stevie loved cooking for his family, listening to music with them, playing pool, shooting hoops, and shootin the shit. His many friends and family are always going to reminisce on his big smile, explosive laughter, calm demeanor, sense of humor, love for the Dallas Cowboys, and so much more. He will always be our brother, Favorite Uncle, and best friend.
Arrangements under the direction of People's Funeral Home, Hanford, CA.