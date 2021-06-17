Steve started not feeling well in January 2021. After many tests he was diagnosed with stage 3 liver cancer. He passed away with his daughter by his side. He was 57.
Born in Boise, Idaho and raised in Lemoore, CA he spent most of his life doing various trades but his favorite was working in and driving trains. In his free time he enjoyed fishing whenever he could and was a die-hard Steelers fan. He loved to joke around and his laugh was infectious. He enjoyed getting to spend time with his daughter Kayla, usually going out for breakfast at 6am. He was very proud of her.
He was preceded in death by his grandmother Vava Pearl Mary Bertao of Lemoore, CA; mother Marian McFarland (Bertao) of Hanford, CA; and his brother Alan Crisp of Clovis, CA. He is survived by his daughter, who was his world, Kayla McFarland of Clovis, CA; wife Dorothea McFarland of Hanford, CA; sister Sonya McFarland of Hanford, CA; and his favorite nephew Brandon Perez of Hanford, CA.
A private celebration of life will be held for him at a later date.
