Stephen Lee Deathriage passed away on December 25th, 2021, at the age of 59.
Stephen was born on June 18, 1962 in Exeter, California to Donald and Sue Deathriage. He grew up in Coalinga, CA and graduated from Coalinga High School in 1980. After high school, he went to work in construction, and would go on to do so for the next twenty years. On August 2nd, 1989 he married Maricela Cadena. Together they had three beautiful daughters. He was his daughters biggest supporter and attended as many of their sporting and school events as possible. In 2003, Steve went to work for the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. Steve made this change to be able to enjoy more quality time with his family. In 2017, he retired from the Department of Corrections as a Lieutenant for the state of California.
Stephen is survived by his wife Maricela Deathriage of Lemoore; daughters Kaitlin Deathriage, Lindsay Deathriage , and Madison Deathriage of Lemoore; parents Donald and Sue Deathriage of Georgia; sister Mendy and husband Sean Spraetz of Georgia; brother Timothy and wife Trinity Deathriage of Oregon; sister-in-law Sylvia Bryan of Lemoore; brother-in-law Servando and wife Sherri Cadena of Coalinga; sister-in-law Melba and husband Manuel Ramirez of Lemoore; sister-in-law Lourdes Cadena of Lemoore; sister-in-law Jessica and husband Timothy Corcoran of Windsor; sister-in-law Emma and husband Jose Mendoza of Lemoore; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his sister-in-law Maria Garza, father-in-law Servando Cadena and nephew Nicholas Deathriage.
Visitation will be held Monday, January 3rd at Phipps Dale Funeral Chapel from 4-6pm with a rosary to follow. The funeral mass will be held at 10a.m. on Tuesday, January 4th at 10a.m. at St. Peters Catholic Church in Lemoore.
