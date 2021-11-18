Stella Valdez.jpg

It is with regret that we announce the passing of our mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and friend. Stella's smile and big heart will be greatly missed by all who were blessed to know her. She is survived by her children: Thomas, Jamie, Larry and Randy, her grandchildren, great grandchildren, and two brothers.

Her service will be held on Saturday, November 20, 2021 starting at 9 AM Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, 10435 Hanford Armona Rd., Hanford, CA Followed by lunch Arrangements under the direction of Whitehurst McNamara Funeral Home, Hanford, CA.

