Stanley Ted Champlin passed away on April 21st, 2022 in Visalia, California. Stanley was born in Hanford, California on August 25, 1943 to father Calvin Bud Champlin and mother Mary Batti Champlin. He attended Eureka Elementary from 1st - 3rd grade and Kit Carson Elementary School from 4th grade - 8th grade and graduated from Hanford High School in 1961. His life changed forever when he met the love of his life, Judy Rae Donnell, cruising on Main Street in Visalia, CA. They were married on March 20, 1964, and remained married for 46 years. Stanley started working on his family farm, Champlin Farms, when he was a young boy. When he graduated high school he began working full time and eventually became the owner and operator, where he developed a deep appreciation and passion for agriculture.
Stanley was a loving father and husband, and a pillar of the community. He served on the Lakeside Water District Board for 40 years and the Kit Carson School board for 19 years. He also coached youth baseball teams while his sons were growing up. He was an avid flat track and midget car racer, and raced competitively in the 1970s. Stanley had a passion for airplanes that led to him obtaining a pilot's license in 1965. In his free time, he loved to collect antiques and old tractors. On weekends, he always looked forward to watching his son and grandson follow in his footsteps and race modified midgets and sprint cars throughout the Central Valley. He was a proud grandfather, who loved to go to the baseball and softball games of all his grandchildren. He rarely missed a game.
Stanley is preceded in death by his wife, Judy, and brother, Harry. He is survived by his brothers, Wesley and Richard; his sons and daughters-in-law, Ryan (Glenda), Shawn (Chandalin), Kelly (Leigh), and Chris (Betsy); grandchildren, Rylee, Logan, Chase, Kasey, Grant, Craig, Jake, Thomas Valencia, Emily Valencia, Rudy Martinez, Brian Velasquez, Rosana Velasquez, and great-grandchild Camilla.
The burial will be held on Friday, May 13th at 1:30 pm at the Hanford Cemetery at 10500 S. Tenth Ave Hanford, CA. A reception will be held after the funeral, the location will be announced at the burial.
Family and friends are invited to donate to the American Cancer Society or Hanford Babe Ruth in lieu of flowers.