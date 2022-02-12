Shirley Ann Cook was peacefully welcomed into her creators arms on January 14th, while surrounded by her loving family.
Shirley was born to Wilmer and Margarite Nordahl of Escondido on November 10, 1936. She learned to work hard at a young age and loved to spend time outside.
She met Albert Cook in 1949 at the age of 12 while singing in the church choir. They were high school sweethearts and married in August 1955. They went on to have two children, Holly and Stuart, and moved to Kingsburg to enjoy small town life. They were active in the Mennonite Brethren Church of Kingsburg; leading Sunday school and singing in the choir. They spent many years there and were eventually able to see both children married to loving spouses, welcome grandchildren to the world and spend time with friends and family.
At the age of 63 and 65 (respectively) Shirley and Al decided to live the adventurous life they had always dreamed of and moved to Howard, Colorado. There, they built a beautiful cabin to live in, made many friends, and loved to admire Gods beautiful creation around them. In 2017 Al and Shirley moved back to Kingsburg, California.
Shirley loved to spend time with family and loved to spend time in Morro Bay and in the mountains. She was kind, always caring for those that needed her, be it family or friends. She had an especially close relationship with her mother, always bringing her on all the family outings.
Shirley is preceded in death by her father Wilmer, mother Margarite and brother, Franklin. She is survived by her husband Albert Cook, son Stuart Cook, daughter in law Emily Cook, daughter Holly Lehrman, son in law Walt Lehrman, granddaughter Tiffany Quintyn and grandson Joshua Lehrman and their spouses Jens Quintyn and Tammy Lehrman. She has also left behind many friends who loved her dearly.
Graveside services will be held February 22nd, 2022 at 1000 at the Kingsburg Cemetery. All are welcome to attend. A light lunch and fellowship will be held afterward at the home of Holly and Walt.
