It is with great sadness to announce the passing of Sharon Sue Bales on the morning of December 19, 2021, at the age of 71. Sharon was born in San Francisco on October 22, 1950, and lived in Stratford, California since 1977. She was and amazing mother and grandmother who was hard working and would always take care of her family, working multiple jobs, including H & R Block, Contadina, and the Internal Revenue Service where she would retire. Sharon enjoyed visiting the coast and loved hummingbirds.
Sharon is survived by her children, Carrie Ortiz Bales and partner Ruben Ortiz, Brian Bales and partner Teanah Bales, Stephen Touchstone, Thomas Buzz Touchstone and partner Mitchiko James and nine Grandchildren, Cristian, Ian, Magdalena, Evan, Sara, Sydney, Kylee, Kiernan, and Midori. She has a surviving sister, Judy. She is preceded in death by husband of 51 years, Ronald, Brothers James and Thomas, sister Terry, and parents Thomas and Juanita.
Arrangements under the direction of Yost & Webb Funeral Care 213 N. Irwin St. Hanford, CA. You may visit Sharons story at www.ywcares.con and write condolences.
