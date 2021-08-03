“I just wanted to come by and say hey! Hey everybody, listen up! If youre feeling down, smile. God loves you. Yes, he does! Turn that frown upside down. Rise and shine and give God the glory, glory, glory. He woke you up this morning. He woke you up today for a reason. For a purpose. Get out there and utilize it. Find out what it is.” ~Sharon Roxanne Burns~
Sharon Roxanne Burns was born on November 15,1967 in Hanford, California to Melvin, “Cleo” and Annie Brooks. She was the eldest of three sisters and she made sure everyone knew it. She attended public schools in Hanford and in 1985 graduated from Hanford High School. She played the clarinet and was a proud member of the Hanford Bullpup Marching Band as well as the Chorus.
Sharon met the love of her life, Michael Burns, over the phone when she was trying to set up a date for her girlfriend, Cheryl. Michael answered the phone, and a love affair began that lasted 31 years. She often referred to Michael as her “sexy chocolate.” On June 13, 1998, Sharon gave birth to their beautiful daughter, Rebekah.
One thing Sharon loved was music. The long lineage of musicianship in her family resulted in her extraordinary musical talents. She was known for her angelic, soprano voice. Her singing debut dates back to Southside Church of God, in grandma “Sweeties” Sunday school class. At 6 years old, she and her sister, Melaine began singing duets in Christmas programs, then later Black History Programs in the Hanford and Lemoore areas. Sharon sung on several worship teams and was a member of the Tulare Kings County Mass Choir for 22 years.
Music was always a crucial part of her life and a gift she was able to pass down to her daughter, who continues to carry on her musical legacy. Her beautiful voice blessed many. However, her greatest joy was singing for the Lord.
Sharon was known by many names; Roxanne, Cena, Foxy-Roxy, Rock, Bubba and Momma Bae. Regardless of how you referred to her, she led a life of love, laughter, compassion, acceptance, and song. To be in her presence you knew you were sincerely loved and appreciated.
In addition to her passions for music and her faith, she was also an amazing culinary chef. People came far and wide for her cooking; feeding all who walked through the threshold of her door. She catered several events. Through her food and selfless spirit, she had a way of making everyone feel welcomed and loved. She had a gift of touching people who seemed to be unreachable and brought the very best out of everyone. Sharon possessed the gift of making everyone feel important, worthy, and loved. She was a loving wife, mother, daughter, sister, and friend. Her spirit continues to live on within all the lives she's touched. She was truly an angel walking this earth. On July 23, 2021, God decided it was time for her to come home.
Sharon is survived by her husband, Michael Burns, daughter, Rebekah Burns, mother, Annie Brooks, all residing in Hanford, CA, two sisters, Melaine Brooks of Hanford, CA and Renee Brooks of Mansfield, Texas, Two nieces, 2 great nieces and a great nephew, a host of very special nieces, nephews, sisters, brothers, relatives, and friends.
Funeral services will be starting with a viewing from 9:30-10:30 with Celebration of Life at 10:30 at Koinonia Church 12536 Hanford-Armona Road. Hanford, CA on Friday, August 6, 2021, burial to follow at Hanford Cemetery.
Arrangements under the direction of Yost & Webb Funeral Care 213 N. Irwin St. Hanford, CA. You may visit Sharon's story at www.ywcares.con and write condolences.
