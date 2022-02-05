Sharon Anne Farr, age 79, passed away on Monday, January 31, 2022. She was born in Santa Rosa, CA on October 15, 1942 to Patricia Ward and John Rattaro. Sharon graduated from Montgomery High School in Santa Rosa. After high school she worked in San Franscisco. She married, moved to Fremont and had two children. In 1976 she moved to Hanford. She was a stay-at-home Mom who volunteered her time in the community as a 4H leader and was part of many community programs. She reentered the work force at Kings Eye Center, which would jumpstart a long career path in healthcare. She then went on to become the Director of the Rural Health Clinics for Adventist Health and helped recruit many physicians into the Hanford area. Her time off from work she enjoyed camping and vacationing with her family. Her favorite trip was to Ireland where she reunited with distant relatives. She loved visiting with family and seeing where her grandmother Elizabeth Ward had lived. She enjoyed cooking and trying new recipes with the latest kitchen gadgets.
Sharon's talents were many, she was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, friend, devout catholic and community volunteer. She was a member of the Historical Society, Soroptimist International, and also participated as an S Club leader at Hanford High School. She was a true pillar in the community of Hanford and influenced many.
Sharon is survived by her husband Rex Farr, daughter Colleen Raeber and husband Matt Raeber, son Ty Barber, sister Michelle Blair-Weeks, brother Terry Blair, wife Carol. Many nieces and nephews, Grandchildren Zachary Raeber, Sydney Nordstrom and husband Mat Nordstrom, Tyleigh Barber and Taytum Barber.
A catholic mass will be held at Immaculate Heart of Mary in Hanford, CA on Saturday February 12, 2022 at 11:30 AM.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.