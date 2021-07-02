Shanda Lealoha Sawyer, 39, of Hanford was called home to Jesus ' loving arms May 18, 2021, after a short but courageous battle with Leiomyosarcoma; a rare and extremely aggressive form of ovarian/uterine cancer. Born March 15, 1982, she was a 2002 graduate of Lemoore High School and previously worked as an in-home health care provider and in retail.
Shanda is survived by her partner of many years Arthur Madrid; son John-Ryan Madrid; father John Sawyer (Beverly); brother Ryan Sawyer (Patty), mother Moana Sawyer; nieces Sabryna and Kailea Sawyer; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins; and a multitude of friends.
Shanda was preceded in death by grandparents J.C. and Thelma Hayes and Robert L. “Buz” and Dorothea Sawyer; loving aunts Napua Gibson and Esther Wyman; Uncle Glenn Hayes; and friends Neil, Gary and Mario.
When Shanda loved, she loved fiercely. Any friend knew she always had “their back” and could count on her when needed, especially for laughter with her quick wit and sense of humor.
Her family held a private Celebration of Life and encourages all friends, past and present, to celebrate her life how and with whom they deem appropriate. Shanda wanted the multitude of friends who reached out during her illness to know that she truly loved you and that you were all very special to her.
Her family expresses sincere appreciation to her oncology and medical teams with Central Regional Medical Center for the care and support they provided. Also sincere gratitude for the fabulous love, care and support provided by the entire staff at AseraCare Hospice - special thanks to Nurse Kay; Health Aide Maria; Chaplain Chris; and to Shelley, Mai and Katherine. God bless you all!
In lieu of flowers, gifts, etc., the family encourages blood donations to the Central CA Blood Bank https://donateblood.org or monetary donation to Aseracare Hospice https://amedisys.com . You never know when you or a loved one may need one or both.
Shandas mom encourages all who loved Shanda to support the Hanford Relay for Life and “Team Shanda” in October 2021. Please also schedule yourselves for physicals and ladies PLEASE get your female parts checked dont wait!
