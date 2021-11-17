Seferina Castillo de Serna, 87, born in Mercedes, Texas to Luz Serna and Francisca Vento on December 30, 1933 went home to be with the Lord on Monday, November 8, 2021 in Hanford, California. She led her family with strength, honor and humor and she taught her family to love and be kind to one another. Her favorite quote was Let your Faith be bigger than your fear a concept that she lived every day of her life. She was a peacemaker and equalizer who loved trips to the local casinos, science fiction movies, growing succulents and attending Mass.
Mrs. Castillo was a devoted mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She is survived by her children and their families; Maria & Don Martin, Frances & Manuel Mejias, Norma & Guadalupe Vera Sr., Aida & Michael Guzman, Mario Castillo Jr., Martin Castillo & Andre Gurule and Marcelo & Traci Castillo. She was preceded in death by her son Marcos Castillo. In her lifetime she was blessed with 17 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren.
Services are scheduled for Thursday, November 18, 2021: Viewing at Whitehurst McNamara Funeral Home, 100 W Bush St in Hanford from 9am-10:30am. Rosary & Mass at St. Brigid Catholic Church, 200 E. Florinda St. in Hanford, CA. at 11am. Reception immediately following at Hanford Elks Lodge 506 N. Douty St. Hanford, CA.
Remembrances can be made to Valley Childrens Hospital or St. Judes Childrens Research Hospital.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.