Scott Emerson Jeff passed away Friday March 25th, 2022. He was a Tribal Elder from the Santa Rosa Rancheria Tachi Tribe. Scott was a loving father and grandfather. He loved his daughters Emily and Katrina and his grandchildren very much, he loved spending time with all of them. He was outgoing and enjoyed doing things for the Community. He was a giver and always gave a helping hand. He loved sports and was a huge Redskins fan. Scott was full of laughter and always made people laugh. He had a big heart and touched many lives. He will be greatly missed.
Scott is survived by his daughter Emily Morales, grandchildren Emerson, Edwardo, Ezziah Cevantes, Emily Sanchez, King Scott, Imani and Jessamy Morales. His daughter Katrina Jeff, grandchildren Ezekial Solis, Azariah Alvarado, and Ezekiah Montes. Brothers Brennon (Blue) Jeff, Rodney (Bunzy) Jeff, sisters Jolene Wilson, Carol Lee, Sherrill (Lulu) Dick, Jennifer Gonzales, and Naomi Jeff. Many numerous nieces and nephews, and cousins.
Scott was preceded in death by his parents Emily Sands and Robert (Bob) Jeff, sisters Barbara and Colleen Jeff, and Sandra Barrios, brother George and Ned Jeff.