Scott Davis passed away peacefully on June 9, 2022, in Hanford, Ca, after a short battle with cancer. Scott was born in Berkeley, Ca to Jackson and Lorraine Davis on April 28, 1952. He was raised in Lafayette, Ca, one of five rambunctious siblings. After receiving his teaching credentials, he moved to Hanford, Ca in 1977. He began his 32-year teaching career at Hanford High School as a Biology and Anatomy/Physiology instructor. Many knew Scott as Coach Davis. He coached track, cross country and wrestling for many years. He also served as a volunteer firefighter for Kings County for over 20 yrs. After retirement, he continued to be of service on the Kings County Grand Jury as well as a volunteer Docent for the Fresno Chaffee Zoo.
Scott is survived by his wife, Rae, his daughters Amy Davis, AnneMarie Logan and Nancy McAllister. He is survived by brothers Craig (Alma), Mark (Ann) and Dan; Cousin Connie (Jim) West; his grandchildren Miette, Sonny (Manal), Macie (Levi), Mattie, Gavin and great-grandchildren Jaxson and Zayd.
Scott is preceded in death by his father Jackson Davis, his mother Lorraine Davis and his brother Jeff Davis.
Services will be held at Whitehurst McNamara Funeral Home in Hanford, Ca on Tuesday, June 21, 2022 at 2:00 p.m.