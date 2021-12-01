Visitation and Rosary: December 3, 2021 at 6:00 pm.

Funeral Mass: December 4, at 9:00 am Both services are at St. Cecilia Mission, Kettleman City, CA For complete obituary, go to http://www.peoplesfuneralchapel.com/.

To plant a tree in memory of Santos Munoz as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments