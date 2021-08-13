Sandy Galindo, age 74 of Lemoore, CA. passed after an extended illness on August 5, 2021. Sandy was at home with family at the time of her death. Sandy is survived by her parents Wallace and Betty Nelson, husband Joe Steven Galindo, and sister Peggy (Nelson) Gilbert (Richard) all of Lemoore, CA. . Sandra Galindo Evans (Jerry) and Janice Galindo Gryczewski (Allan). Erin Snider, who was like a daughter and several nieces and nephews.
On May 21, 1947 Sandy was the first born daughter to Wallace and Betty Nelson and spent all of her childhood in Kettleman City. Her early education was completed in Kettleman City schools. She attended high school in Lemoore and Avenal where she graduated in 1965. Sandy then went on to Heald College in Fresno earning a Business Degree. Sandy spent most of her working career with McMahan Furniture of Fresno, and later with Sierra Physical Therapy in Oakhurst, CA until her retirement in 2009. Sandy would also use her business acumen helping family and friends with banking, tax preparation and financial advice.
On January 17, 1950, Sandy was blessed with the arrival of her only sibling Peggy. Throughout their childhood together they enjoyed all of the amenities Kettleman City had to offer. They played in the park, swam in the pool and hiked in the Kettleman Hills as often as mom, dad and nature would allow. They enjoyed camping and fishing weekends and vacations with mom and dad. Until the end of her life Sandy and Peggy would remain dedicated sisters and best of friends.
On August 4, 1967 Sandy married the true love of her life Joe Steven Galindo in Kettleman City. Together they navigated the early hurdles and challenges of marriage and their sacrifices were rewarded with the birth of their only child Steven on February 8, 1981. Sandy gave all the love and attention a mother could offer to Steven from birth to High School graduation and beyond. Sadly, Steven died of a sudden illness on May 19, 2011 at the age of 30 years. After his death Sandy would treasure and nurture the friendships Steven had made throughout his short life and those friends would all eventually become Sandy's close friends.
Sandy had the tenacity and ability to seek out the goodness in everyone she would meet. She was kind, generous and patient with all acquaintances both personal and distant. But cross her once and it would take an act of Congress to get back to her good graces. However, she had a saying that forgiving the deserving is really easy. Its the undeserving that takes a little effort. That was the essence of Sandy.
In lieu of flowers, donations to The American Cancer Society, Fresno Childrens Hospital or St. Judes Hospital in Sandys name would be greatly appreciated.
A Memorial Celebration of Sandys life will be announced.
