Born to Morgan and Doris Cooley in Hanford California on March 2nd, 1968 Sandra started her education at First Baptist Playschool on Lorita Way and Pennys School of Dance. She attended Monroe Elementary K-6, Woodrow Wilson Junior High and Graduated from Hanford Union High School in 1986. Early in her working career she worked behind the bakery and deli counter at Food King.
Sandra loved caring for her elder family members. Her passion was running home to take care of her great grandmother whom she referred to as her bestie! Sandra was also known for her green thumb. Her mother Doris and she would raid the Hanford library of gardening books. She would plant ten-cent seeds in the backyard of their Easy Street home in Short Acres. She always grew more than what the family could eat so she gave away fruits and vegetables often.
Six strong and faithful generations preceeded her in death including the Griswold, Lewellyn, and Anderson family members.
Sandra was always on the hunt for feral rescue animals. She bottle-fed abandoned kittens. She volunteered at many local, state, and national rescue groups. She taught 4-H classes and was “team mom” for many of her son's soccer, basketball, and baseball teams.
Sandra was a fierce advocate for children with disabilities sitting in on many Education Plan meetings with families. She also advocated for animal rights and victims of violent crimes often times sitting with family and friends during trials.
A medical misdiagnosis in May of 2010 began the process of a slowly declining illness. She fought through the illness and was blessed to see the three loves of her life come into the world. This would be her three grandkids Cooper, Savannah, and Cole. She cherished every second she spent with them especially toward the end of her life.
Sandra is survived by her father Morgan, Her husband John Lackey of 19 years, daughter Courtni (Ian), son Tyler (Julia), daughter Hayli (Andrew), step-daughter Tiffany, brother David and sister Joanna.
At her request, there will be no services. Cremation will be done by Park View Cemetery and Funeral Home and she will be laid to rest on the Central Coast where she once resided for years and always loved to return to visit. In lieu of flowers, the family requests a donation to be made to Hospice of San Joaquin or your favorite animal rescue organization.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.