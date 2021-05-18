Salvatore Carollo,72, of Stratford California passed away the 7th of May 2021.
Rosary will be held at 6 p.m at Whitehurst McNamara Funeral Home, 100 W Bush St, Hanford. Funeral service will be held the following afternoon at 12 p.m May 18th at St. Brigid Catholic Church. Burial will follow the funeral at Grangeville Cemetery at 1 p.m.
Salvatore was born in Sicily, Italy to Pasquale and Mary Carollo in 1948 and immigrated to America at the age of 6. He graduated from San Jose High School and then received a degree in Business Administration from San Jose State University.
Salvatore met Ernestine Martinez in 1987; they were together for 34 years.
Salvatore enjoyed farming his land for 47 years. He enjoyed reading national geographic and watching television.
Salvatore is survived by his brother Frank of San Jose and sister Josie of Virginia. And by his 6 Children, 18 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.
Salvatore is preceded in death by his father Pasquale Carollo and mother Mary Carollo.
He will be greatly missed.
