Russell Warren Brookshier MD, WWII Veteran, 97, died peacefully at home in Hanford, CA on April 14, 2021.
He was born in Thrift, Texas on August 4, 1923 to Ralph and Grace Brookshier. He was the youngest of two sons.They lived in Burkburnett Texas. He attended Cameron State Agricultural College in Lawton Oklahoma in 1940. This is where he met his wife Pencie Ruth.
Russell learned to fly while in college in the Civilian Pilot Training Program. Russell was underage for the draft so he forged his mothers signature and enlisted in the US Army Air Corps AKA US Air Force. He was then assigned by the US Government to the Royal Air Force. He graduated from flight school with both Wings of the Royal Air Force and the United States Army Air Corps of which he was very proud. He was married to Pencie Ruth Barbe 2 weeks after graduating from flight school in February, 1944.
Russell was assigned to the China-Burma-India Theater of War in 1944-1945. He flew a B-24 engine bomber for 78 combat missions. He was recognized with many distinguished awards including the Distinguished Flying Cross and Air Medal, Oak Leaf cluster, Asiatic-Pacific Medal and 3 battle Stars and the Presidential Unit Citation.
He continued his flying career for 5 years after returning to the USA flying on command pilot for the Military Air Transport Service. After discharge in 1950 at the Rank of Major, he enrolled in the University of Texas Medical Branch finishing 4 years later. He interned in Fresno, California and after completing his internship he began his medical practice in Hanford, CA where he practiced medicine for the next 41 years.
Russell was preceded in death by his parents,, his brother, his wife Pencie Ruth and his son Rockne. He is survived by his children, Lari, Rusty, and Lane, his 12 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren. He was loved and treasured by all who knew him.
There will be a celebration of life service held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, June 26, 2021 at Glad
Tidings Church 750 E Grangeville Blvd, Hanford, CA 93230.
