Rubylee, 87 of Lemoore, California passed away Tuesday January 25, 2022. She was born on December 5, 1934 to Kenneth Leon and Ruby Davison in Gary, Indiana. She graduated high school in Hobart Indiana in 1953, and the day after graduation she, and her family moved to California. It was in Hanford, where she met, and married John Rose Pereira. They were together for 39 years until his passing in February, 1994. During this time, they raised five children. Rubylee spent many years working at the Golden West Pancake House in Hanford, and always cherished the friendships she made with her cow-workers, customers, and the VanBaren family. Later in years she worked in Lemoore at Pereiras Jewelry & Design, alongside her son and daughter in law, and made more friends and memories.
In her free time she enjoyed attending gem and mineral shows, and arts and crafts such as, needle point, and crocheting. One of Rubylees favorite things to do was sitting out doors drinking coffee with her friends and family.
Rubylee was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother.
She was proceeded in death by her husband John, parents, Kenneth and Ruby, her brother Doyle Davison and sister Darlene Davison.
She is survived by her sister Donna Mae Brazier (Davison), children John Pereira (Judy) of Lemoore, Kenneth Pereira of Woodlake, Richard Pereira of Lemoore, Fred Pereira of Hanford and Susie Pereira of San Diego; along with 13 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren, and many nephews and nieces.
On February 17, 2022 a Visitation will be held at Phipps-Dale Funeral Chapel from 9:00 am 10:30am, The Recitation of the Holy Rosary will be at 11:00 am, with a Mass following, at Saint Peters Church. The burial will follow immediately after at Lemoore Cemetery.