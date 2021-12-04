Roxie Moore Martin completed her journey of life on Wednesday, December 1, 2021, at her home in Lemoore with members of her family by her side. Born September 13, 1947, in Hawkinsville, Georgia, she was the daughter of Bernice Rhodes Moore and William Robert Moore. A native of Pineview, Georgia, she grew up in this rural small farming community surrounded by generations of a large family. She moved to Lemoore in 1963 when her father was stationed at Lemoore Naval Air Station. Although she lived in Lemoore for most of her life, she remained devoted to her southern family.
Roxie was a member of the Lemoore High School Class of 1965. She received her undergraduate and graduate degrees in education from Fresno Pacific University. She was an accomplished educator and served as a first grade teacher at St. Rose-McCarthy Catholic School in Hanford for 3 years. Soon after, she became a teacher and later the principal of Caruther's Elementary School. She served at Caruther's Elementary School in a variety of positions for 20 years. Following her retirement as a public school educator, she served as the vice principal of Mary Immaculate Queen School in Lemoore for 4 years and the principal for 2 years. Roxie had an extraordinary work ethic and a strong desire to provide all children with access to a quality education.
Roxie was a devoted and beloved wife, mother, and grandmother. She is survived by her husband, John Dwayne Martin, of 28 years, who was her dedicated and loving caregiver for the past five years. Roxie is survived by her children Brian Christopher Pires and his wife Kristina; Renea Pires Fagundes and her husband Keith; Robyn Pires Hubbard and her husband Mark; and her stepson, Dwayne Martin and his wife Marjorie. She is predeceased by her parents.
Roxie is also survived by her grandchildren Trenton Christopher Pires and his wife Dulany, Tarah Renea Pires, Trace Steven Pires, Emily Ann Fagundes, and Gracie Lynn Fagundes. She is also survived by her step grandchildren Eamonn Martin, Kendra Hubbard Anderson and her husband Richie, Katelin Hubbard Casillas and her husband Phillip, and Cody Hubbard and his wife Breann and nine step great-grandchildren.
Roxie is survived by her brother, William Robert Moore; her sister Inez Moore Tenenbaum and her husband, Samuel; and her sister Judith Moore Hill and her husband, Andy. She is also survived by two nephews, Joel Andrew Hill III, and his wife Nicole, and William Moore Hill and his wife Chrissy, and six great nieces.
Funeral services for Roxie are as follows: a viewing will be held at Whitehurst Funeral Chapel in Hanford on December 12, from 4:00-6:00pm followed by a rosary at 6:00pm.
Her funeral mass will be held on December 13, at 10:00am at St. Peters Catholic Church in Lemoore. Interment will be at the Lemoore Cemetery following the funeral service. A reception to celebrate the life of Roxie Moore Martin will be held after the interment at ODoherty Hall in Lemoore.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Mary Immaculate Queen School, 884 N. Lemoore Avenue, Lemoore, CA 94325; St. Peters Catholic Church, 870 N. Lemoore Avenue, Lemoore, CA 93245.
