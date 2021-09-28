Rosemary Mendoza passed away Thursday, September 16, 2021, in Hanford. Rosemary was a nurse for over 52 years and enjoyed helping people. Being a Registered Nurse was very important to her and she took courses to continue education to renew her license even after retirement so she would still be able to help others. She enjoyed sharing her medical knowledge and using it to advocate for patient care. Once she became your friend she would watch out for and deeply care for you.
She's remembered as a dear friend who took care of others, offered her time with joy, and was always appreciative to have lasting friendships with co-workers, high school, and childhood friends. She was active in her church ministries with, the Altar Society, Guadalupanas, YLI, and Catholic Daughters. Rosemary liked to donate her time and creative abilities in decorations for church functions. She was a lifelong Hanford resident, who loved to travel around the State with her family and even got to travel to Hawaii, North Africa, & Europe. She had a zest for life, a quick wit, and loved to laugh. The loss of Rosemary was sudden, and she is missed immensely by all those who love her.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Alvino Mendoza, her sisters, Carolyn and Elizabeth Torres (Jesus), and her parents, Anthony and Fannie Sigala. Rosemary is survived by her daughters, Jeannine Robinson (Jay) and Ramona Ferraiz (Aaron), her grandchildren Brigid Fogg, Aeron, Dacre, and Orion Ferraiz, and her sisters Linda Moran (Alfred) and Helen Medrano (Manuel).
Rosemary's viewing will be Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, from 4-7pm with a rosary at 6pm at Whitehurst McNamara Funeral Home. Her funeral mass will be Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, at St. Brigid Catholic Church at 10:30am with her burial at Calvary Cemetery immediately afterward.
