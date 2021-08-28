Rosalinda Sarte MacGinitie, best known as Ma, Gg, 3Gma, Auntie Linda, joined our Father in Heaven on July 22, 2021 in Visalia, California at the age of 86.
Linda is survived by her daughter Susan Rochelle Dempsey and son-in-law Dan Dempsey of Lemoore, California; daughter Marilyn Gregorio of Fresno, California; and son Gaspar Vista and daughter-in-law Argelyn Nacion of the Philippines; along with stepchildren Eileen and TJ Shine, and Barbara and Terry Bessler. She is loved by many friends and family members, nephews, nieces, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.
Linda was born on January 31, 1935 in the Philippines. She was the youngest of four, and was a devoted daughter and sister. Later in life, she was blessed with two daughters and a son. Eventually, she immigrated to the United States where she continued to spread her love for her husband and family, and openly shared her caring personality with anyone she met. As the years continued on, her family grew and she personally took the time to raise and care for her children, nieces and nephews, many grandchildren, and great grandchildren.
She was an accomplished dancer and could always be found exercising, or dancing Hawaiian and Polynesian inspired pieces for family gatherings or events. She enjoyed spending time with friends, and was always the person to be there, whenever you needed her. Her humor, dedication, and willingness to serve others were qualities that many knew. It was almost impossible to not fall in love with her warm and welcoming heart. Her legacy will continue on through her family and friends.
A Memorial Mass is scheduled for Friday, September 3, 2021 at 11:00 A.M. at St. Peters Catholic Church in Lemoore with a reception to follow at the Lemoore Civic Auditorium. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Rosalindas life. The family would like to thank everyone who cared and loved our Rosalinda MacGinitie- mother, aunt, grandma, great-grandma, 3Gma, and friend to all.
