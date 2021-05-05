Ronald Webb White, 82, of Lemoore passed away April 30tth. A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, May 7th at 3:00 P.M. at Phipps- Dale Funeral Chapel. Arrangements are under the direction of Phipps- Dale Funeral Chapel in Lemoore.

