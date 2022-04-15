Ronald Sidney Hedges Jr. went home to Heaven on Sunday March 27th, 2022.
Ron was born on February 15th, 1953 to Ronald Hedges Sr. and Donna Hedges in Bell Gardens, CA.
Ron graduated from Hanford Highschool with the class of 1971.
Ron was owner and operator of his family business Hedges Pest Control Inc., a business his father Ronald Sr. began in 1976.
If you asked several people who Ron Hedges was, they'd all give you a different story. A loving husband, and a father who would do anything for his kids. He was Pop to his grandchildren, and he was their hero. He was a brother, a business owner whose customers became family, a gifted musician, and a friend to so many.
Ron was a part of a few bands throughout his years as a musician and he played the bass guitar. Some of his best times spent were opening for country music legends such as George Strait, Marty Stuart, Chris La Deux, Dan Seal and many more!
Ron is survived by his wife Debra, his daughter Megan and Husband Darryl, his son Ryan, his sister Kelly and husband Craig, his grandchildren Gabrielle, Kyle, and Sydney. His step-children Stephanie, Darrel, Heather, and Shelby. His Step-grandchildren Kiara, Jaeden, Travis, Darrel, Emilee, Ethan, Hailey, and Abbie.
Ron was preceded in death by his parents Ron Sr. and Donna Hedges, his Sister Susan Hedges-Curtis, and his daughter Lindsey Hedges.
Per Ron's wishes a private graveside service will be held with his family and close friends.