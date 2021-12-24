Ron Lovejoy was born 69 years ago to Harriet Adoline Osborn and Hershel Wayne Lovejoy. Ron had two brothers and a sister, which passed on before him. Ron leaves behind his beloved wife of 39 years Wanda Sue Lovejoy; two sons and two daughters; six granddaughters and a grandson; a great granddaughter and a great grandson. Ron will be remembered as the quiet to moms storm, the daddy to many, and the hardest working man anyone knew. You are loved more than words can ever express.
Services will be held at the Lemoore United Methodist Church at 500 E. Bush St, Lemoore CA on December 30, 2021 from 6:00 PM till 7:00 PM. Refreshments will follow: more details at the time of service.
