Ronald Gonzales survived by wife Theresa E Gonzales two Sisters Cynthia Randell Culp, Stephanie Gonzales brother Emile Gonzales nieces and nephews one daughter two Stepchildren five grandchildren two greatgrandchildren tServices to be at Poeples Funeral Home 9;00 am following shrine of our lady of fatima laton ca. berial Armona Cemetary on 14th ave. celabration of life at 439 Centennial Dr. Hanford Ca.

