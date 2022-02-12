Ronald Gonzales survived by wife Theresa E Gonzales two Sisters Cynthia Randell Culp, Stephanie Gonzales brother Emile Gonzales nieces and nephews one daughter two Stepchildren five grandchildren two greatgrandchildren tServices to be at Poeples Funeral Home 9;00 am following shrine of our lady of fatima laton ca. berial Armona Cemetary on 14th ave. celabration of life at 439 Centennial Dr. Hanford Ca.
To plant a tree in memory of Ronald Gonzales as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.