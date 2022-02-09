Ronald Edmun Gonzales.jpg

Survived by wife Theresa E Gonzales. 1-daughter two stepchildren 5 grandchildren 2 great grandchildren .

Services to be at Peoples Funeral Home February 25, 2022 At 9:00 am following the Shrine Of Our Lady Of Fatima Laton Ca. berial Armona Cementery on 14 Ave. Celabration of life at 439 Centennial Dr. Hanford Ca.

To plant a tree in memory of Ronald Gonzales as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments