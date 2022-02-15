Ronald Gonzales survived by wife Theresa E Gonzales two Sisters Cynthia Randell Culp, Stephanie Gonzales brother Emile Gonzales nieces and nephews one daughter two Stepchildren five grandchildren two greatgrandchildren. Services to be held on February 25, 2022 at Poeples Funeral Home 9;00 am following Shrine of our Lady of Fatima Laton Ca. berial Armona Cemetary on 14th ave. celabration of life at 439 Centennial Dr. Hanford Ca.
