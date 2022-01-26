Ron Belvail died peacefully on January 20, 2022. Ron graduated from Lemoore High School in 1976. He enjoyed his high school years and made friendships that lasted a lifetime. Friends that became family.
After high school Ron went to work at McCarthy Farms and worked there with his Father, Warren Belvail. Ron was so proud of his father. He learned so much about working on machinery and harvesters and even had the opportunity to help his father develop a new piece of equipment. He worked with his father until he passed away in 1985. The memories and stories of those years were always a part of his life.
After he left McCarthy, Ron went into business as a landscaper and worked for may in the community taking care of yards, building patios and fences and pruning trees. He also started his other career as a care taker. He took great care of his mother, Virginia Belvail until she passed away in 2011. Along with his sister Bonnie, he cared for his special needs brother until the day he died. He had so many elderly customers that he did so many extra things for, day or night. So may have expressed their sincere thanks for the time he would spend helping them at no cost. He would help anyone, anytime.
He was with his wife Sheila Taylor for 24 years and became an instant wonderful father to four children along with his own child. He would do anything for his family and showed them what unconditional love and commitment was. This relationship gave him and Sheila 17 grandchildren who gave him more joy than anything. He loved to put together their bikes, make things for them, be their chauffeur, take them to the pond, travel with them and most of all, love them. He was their Papa. They are devastated to be without him but know that our Heavenly Father is welcoming him and that he is in no more pain from his health problems. The love his showed them will last forever.
Ron's family, wife Sheila, children Kenny, Mariah, Rob, Russell, Madison, sister Bonnie, brother John and niece Sarah would like to invite you to a celebration of Rons life on Friday, January 28th at 2:00pm at Phipps Dale Mortuary with a reception to follow at Mickies at 230 Fox Street. The family would also like to thank the first responders; Lemoore Police Department, Lemoore Volunteer Fire Department, The Paramedics, Phipps Dale Chapel and South Valley Church for the compassion they have for everyone who loses a loved one.
