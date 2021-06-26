Roger Stewart McEuen, age 84, passed away in Chico, CA, on June 15, 2021. He was born on October 16, 1936 in San Francisco, CA to Forest and Jean (Cleghorn) McEuen. Roger grew up in Hanford and graduated from high school in 1954.
He went on to graduate with a degree in Agronomy from the University of California at Davis in 1958 where he was also commissioned in the U.S. Army after completion of the ROTC program. While in the Army, Roger trained and served as an Armor Officer and Army Aviator.
December 22, 1958, he married his high school sweetheart, Christina van Loben Sels, also of Hanford. Together, they had two sons and a daughter. Following his military service, Roger had a 40-year career as an agricultural manager for Spreckels Sugar Company spent mostly in Woodland, CA.
Roger was an avid golfer, Rotary Club member, and as a leader in the agricultural community actively supported 4H and FFA. He sang bass and baritone in several church choirs and barbershop quartets and was a member of the Sierra Mountainaires Barbershop Chorus in Truckee, CA.
Roger is survived by his wife of 62 years, Christina; sons, David, and Steven; and daughter, Susie Lundberg; grandchildren, Emma and Ansel Lundberg, Wesley McEuen, and Marci McEuen Kagay; great granddaughter, Claire Kagay; sister, Merna McEuen; and several nieces and nephews. Roger was devoted to his wife, loved his children and grandchildren, and was blessed with a great granddaughter in his last year of life.
We will all miss him dearly.
