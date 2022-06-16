Rodney was born in Selma, CA to Carmalyta Fry Kindlund and Quintin Kindlund. He graduated from Selma High School in 1968. He went on to attend Reedley College and Fresno State. In 1971, he began his career with the USDA, Forest Service. That same year, he married his high school sweetheart, Ginger Nelms. They made their home in Selma and had two children, Rodney and Tiffanie.
In 1991, he married Nancy Kindlund and became stepfather to her son, Christopher.
Rodney spent his 40 year career as an art director for the Forest Service. He worked for the Sierra National Forest concentrating on the Smokey and the Pros campaign spreading the fire prevention message of Smokey the Bear featuring professional athletes. In 1997, Rod and Nancy moved to Asheville, NC where he was the art director at the Southern Research Station and his focus became publications.
In retirement he continued to produce art in many forms, including cowboy poetry. He was an accomplished craftsman and he worked in leather, wood, metal, and digital media. He and Nancy moved to Kingman, AZ to be closer to family and to fulfill his dream of being “back on the ranch”. He enjoyed puttering in his workshop, riding his horse Copper, researching family history, and spending time with family and friends.
Rodney was a man known for his creativity, generosity, and orneriness. He had a big heart and often made beautiful things for the people he loved. He could be goofy; he was known to play jokes and gently tease others. His laugh was loud and caused his head to go back and his eyes to squinch up.
He was preceded in death by his older brother Carl Kindlund, and parents Quintin and Carmalyta Kindlund.
Rodney is survived by his wife Nancy Kindlund, children Rodney W. Kindlund and Tiffanie Kindlund Harrell, stepson Christopher Haywood, brother Gary Kindlund, sister Susan Kindlund Haire, and grandchildren, Sydney Harrell and Bridget Harrell.
A Celebration of Life will be held on June 30, 2022 at 10am at Selma First Baptist Church at 2025 Grant Street Selma CA 93662.