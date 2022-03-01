Roberta “Bobbie” Lee Sweeden, 83, passed away on February 16, 2022, in Fresno, CA.
Bobbie was born in March 1938 to Robert and Verna Wieland in Los Angeles, CA, six miles from the eventual Dodger Stadium. She loved the Dodgers, crossword puzzles and playing cards.
Bobbie was the oldest of five children and almost became a nun, but instead fell in love and married Charles “Chuck” Sweeden. She was mother to four children, grandma to 11 and great-grandma “G.G.” to 20. She was fiercely proud of her grandchildren and was at the hospital for each and every one of their births.
While family was most important to Bobbie, she also held many other titles in her life -- a FBI typist, a court transcriber, a foster mother to dozens of newborns, businesswoman, devout Catholic, Laton Lioness Club President and Oakhurst Bridge Club member.
Chuck and Bobbie retired to Bass Lake their “Blue Heaven” in 2000 and hosted many memorable Christmas sleepovers and celebrations.
She is survived by one brother, Keith Wieland; three children: Russ Sweeden, Cindy Whitten and Rhonda Alo; 11 grandchildren: Jennifer Fletcher, Leann Neff, Russell Sweeden, Dana Navarro, Jeffery Motley, Amanda Whitten, Niko Alo, Brett Cooper, Kami Lockard, Tracy Yestramski and Tori Ingham; and 20 great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her loving husband of 57 years, Charles "Chuck" Sweeden; her daughter Christy Cooper; three siblings; and one great-grandchild.
Bobbie is surely resting in heaven now, proud of the legacy she left behind a family who will strive to live up to her example of grace, manners and love.
“1, 2, 3 ... Thank you Grandma for everything.”
A funeral mass will be held Monday, March 7, 2022 at 11am at the St. Paul Catholic Newman Center in Fresno (masks required), with burial to follow at Oak Grove Cemetery in Laton at approximately 1pm. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Catholic Charities.