Robert Stanley Azevedo passed away unexpectedly January 12, 2021, and immediately entered the Presence of His Savior and Lord, Jesus.
Known as “Stan” to family and friends was born on February 15, 1948, to Alice (Avila) Pimentelnand Anthony Rego Pimentel in Tulare, California Stans father passed away when he was 5. When he was ten his mother remarried to Emerick C. Azevedo who legally adopted him and his brother Tony. During this time in Tulare Stan was a Cub Scout and had a paper route and worked to buy his first “wheels” a brand new Schwinn bike.
Later the family moved to Hardwick where he and Elaine attended Hardwick Elementary School together. Oftentimes Stan would walk Elaine the two miles home from school and ride back on his bike. During summers he hoed weeds, worked at the Kings County Fairgrounds and eventually got a job on Elaine's dad's dairy where he hauled hay, milked cows, and learned to grow alfalfa and cotton. Stan and Elaine had married and had three awesome, hardworking, just like their dad, children and lived on the dairy. During this time he fulfilled his duties with the Army National Guard and bought a one-row cotton picker. Overtime, he developed a “customer clientele” and had to expand his cotton picking business. Stans family moved off the dairy back to Hardwick and Stan began to do custom herbicide work, planting and cotton picking all over Kings County.
After 7 years there, the family moved to the ranch of their dreams. Soon Stan bought his first baler and switched to custom hay work and later planted a walnut orchard.
Stan loved, with absolute enjoyment, farming, fishing, riding horses, flying, driving his team of haflinger horses, antique tractors, conducting farm field trips, swapping stories of the old days, his morning coffee buddies, and his loyal terrier, Buddy.
Stan never met a strangerhe easily struck up a conversation, found common ground and a new friendship would be formed. Stan wouldnt judge others, knowing that was Gods business, but saw potential and value in anyone. He served several years for the Farm Bureau, San Joaquin Air Quality Board, Kings County Kids Day and Koinonia Childrens Ministry.
Stan was devoted to his family and is survived by his wife of 53 years, Elaine (Rose); daughter Michelle Maciel and husband Greg and grandson Chandler Maciel; son Rob Azevedo and grandsons Cody (McKenna) Rossi, Zack Azevedo and granddaughter Holly Azevedo; son Greg Azevedo and wife Martha and grandsons Stratton Azevedo, Briggs Azevedo and granddaughter Allison Azevedo; mother-in-law Josephine Rose, sister-in-law Maureen Azevedo; sister-in-law Jane Hoggard; brother-in-law and sister-in-law George and Patricia Loogman; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, niece and nephews; and the many close and loyal friends he had made throughout the years (you know who you are).
Favorite Bible Verse:
Whatever you do, work heartily, as for the Lord and not for man. Colossians 3:23
A memorial service will be held Friday, January 28th at Koinonia Church (12536 HanfordArmona Road) at 10 am. Reception following immediately. Private burial at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, any contributions may be made to Valley Animal Haven where he adopted Buddy or charity of your choice.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.