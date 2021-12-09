On November 22nd, 2021 Robert Joseph Vernon Sr. (Bobby) 62, of Lemoore succumbed to medical complications.
Robert Joseph Vernon Sr. was born on February 27, 1959 in Hanford, Ca. Robert is survived by his ex-wife Kathy Vernon of Lemoore, and his 3 children Sabrina Whitmer, Tabitha Vernon, Robert Jr. (Moe) of Lemoore. Robert also has two granddaughters, Samantha (Sam), and Evangalyne (Eva).
He spent most of his life in Lemoore, during his formative years he would spend a lot of time fishing off the rocks near Morro Rock with his parents, Ida and Floyd Vernon. As a young adult he loved playing softball and spent evenings at the softball field on Harris St. in Hanford were he imparted the love of the game is his daughter Tabitha and son Robert Jr.
Robert dedicated most of his time to driving truck throughout his life and teaching lessons of life and the value of a dollar to his 3 children.
Robert loved spending time with his 3 kids and 2 grandkids. On his days off from driving trucks all around the state you could usually find him at Green Valley Café having breakfast or lunch with either his son or granddaughters Eva and Samantha, or daughter Sabrina on the weekend. Throughout his life, he enjoyed playing softball, amateur wrestling (with his kids), fishing, driving truck, playing bingo at the Senior Citizens Bingo Hall, as well as calling the Bingo numbers for the seniors. The stories of The Good Ole Days were endless, often those stories would be about fishing off the coast of Morro Bay, watching Tabitha dive for a softball and he enjoyed telling anyone them.
If you were to ask Robert what his greatest achievement(s) in life were, he would tell you that his Children and Grandchildren were. Seeing so much of himself in Sabrina, fishing at the Kings River in Lemoore with Robert Jr, or spending time with Tabitha and her family were the happiest times in his life.
Robert Vernon Sr. was a father, a grandfather, and a friend. His friendship, once earned was never wavering. Always looking to help everyone around him, he would give you the shirt off of his back without a second thought.He is loved and he will be missed by all.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, December 11th from 12:00 5:00 P.M. at the Lemoore Senior Center.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.