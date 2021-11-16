Robert E. Hardin, better known as Bob was born in Hanford, California on January 6, 1930.

He entered into eternal rest on November 10, 2021, in Hanford, California at the age of 91.

He is survived by his companion; Pauline Verdegaal, his long-time friend; Elsie Bertaina, and two nieces from Washington.

Funeral service will be on Wednesday, November 17, 2021 Visitation from 11:40-12:30 Rosary to follow at 12:30 p.m. Mass at 1:00 p.m. at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church Graveside at Calvary Cemetery .

Arrangements under the direction of Yost & Webb Funeral Care, 213 N. Irwin St. Hanford, Ca 559-582-5400

To plant a tree in memory of Robert Hardin as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments