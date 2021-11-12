Robert “Bob” William Louis Leal, 67, of Laton, CA passed away on November 6, 2021, surrounded by his children. Bob was born in Hanford, CA on November 11, 1953 to Mary Silva-Leal and Louis Louie Leal. He graduated from Hanford High School and worked with his father land leveling, before becoming a dairyman and farmer. Bob married Mary Maciel on January 31, 1976, they had four children together, later divorced. Bob is survived by his four children, son Jimmy Leal and wife Nicole, daughter Staci Mendonca and husband Manuel, daughter Danette Parra and husband Jake, and son Chad Leal, as well as eight grandchildren. Bob was preceded in death by his parents Mary and Louis Leal.
In Bobs younger years he was an avid bowler. He enjoyed bowling league nights with friends, even bowling a perfect 300 and a 299 game. He supported his children through their 4H projects over the years. Bob was often found at the fair grooming, milking, and helping prepare animals for the showing. Over the years of his children playing high school sports, he was known as a good luck charm. Rumor has it if a player rubbed his Buddha belly before a game, they were going to win. Throughout Bobs life, he was known for his love of racing. He passed this love on to his family. You would often see him on Friday and Saturday nights helping his son and grandson in the pits. Bob loved to voice his opinion through telling a story, only he knew how long that story would last.
Please join us in celebrating the life of a kind and gentle man. A Rosary and Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, November 16, 2021, at 1:00 P.M. at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church in Laton, with burial to follow at Calvary Cemetery in Hanford. A reception will be held at Fraternal Hall. Flower donations may be made in Robert Leals name. Arrangements are under the direction of Phipps-Dale Funeral Chapel in Lemoore.
